Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $51.64 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00009316 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $51.64 million and $100,397.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00139277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00145554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,234.76 or 1.00099824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.57 or 0.00771996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,286,588 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,214 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

