Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $3.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.51. The stock had a trading volume of 122,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.78. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,916. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,500,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.