Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 80,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,326. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

