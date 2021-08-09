Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00052287 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00083723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.73 or 0.00812759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00104736 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

