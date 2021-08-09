Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
IFNNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
Shares of IFNNY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.73. 58,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,804. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
