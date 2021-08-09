Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

IFNNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.73. 58,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,804. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.