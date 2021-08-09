LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.53 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and $787,993.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00140061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00145882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.28 or 0.99321474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00768435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

