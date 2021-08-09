Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BNR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.20. 146,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,836. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of -2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.95. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

