Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEX shares. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $34,599,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $13,384,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.46. 252,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.52. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

