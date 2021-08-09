Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.40. 154,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.78. Pool has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,077 shares of company stock worth $20,549,684. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $129,833,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pool by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.