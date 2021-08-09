ARMOR Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $26.81 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00138868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00145422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,895.63 or 0.99922883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.93 or 0.00772746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,895,300 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars.

