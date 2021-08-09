Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $90.50 or 0.00197027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00813538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00039808 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

