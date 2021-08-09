V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,403. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. has a 52-week low of $60.48 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.