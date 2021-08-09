Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,187 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.83. 90,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,420. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

