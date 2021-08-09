Tsfg LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.92. 268,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,757,629. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.