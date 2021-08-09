SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Cap Tops $1.74 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $495,146.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00135675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00144991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,832.69 or 0.99947150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.77 or 0.00771465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

