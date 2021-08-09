Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several brokerages have commented on DALXF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

