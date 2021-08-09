Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

