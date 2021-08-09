Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.06.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $56.24. 2,423,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

