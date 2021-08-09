NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 154 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $176.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $321.23 billion, a PE ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.79. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

