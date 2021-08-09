$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $17.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $121.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

