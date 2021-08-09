ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

ACAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.16. 2,002,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,803. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

