Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 85% Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 87% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Spiking has a market cap of $810,885.27 and approximately $148.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spiking has traded 85% lower against the US dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.98 or 0.00810909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00103936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

