Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

HALO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 735,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,399. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

