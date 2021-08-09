Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.34% from the company’s current price.

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

