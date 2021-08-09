Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price objective on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.55.

TSE:POW traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,616. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.95 and a 12-month high of C$42.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.54. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

