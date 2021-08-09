Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 931 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $249.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

