FIBOS (FO) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. FIBOS has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $334,667.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIBOS has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00137161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.64 or 0.99381033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.68 or 0.00767189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

