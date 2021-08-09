Berry Data Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $640,285.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 66.2% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00137161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.64 or 0.99381033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.68 or 0.00767189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BRYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.