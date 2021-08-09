Stabilize (STBZ) Price Hits $1.70 on Major Exchanges

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Stabilize has a total market capitalization of $226,605.73 and $2,545.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stabilize coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stabilize has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.74 or 0.00810837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039608 BTC.

Stabilize is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stabilize directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stabilize should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stabilize using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

