Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT at $6.30

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MNKD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 1,739,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,345. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.98.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 22,883.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $2,843,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MannKind by 41.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96,631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of MannKind by 134.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 220,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 126,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

