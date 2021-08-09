Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $4.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.99 and the lowest is $4.13. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $17.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.15 to $18.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.79 to $22.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $369.32. The stock had a trading volume of 922,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $184.40 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

