Refined Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,000. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,346.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,470.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

