Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT at $46.33

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,312,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.