TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

TransAlta has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of -136.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE TAC remained flat at $$10.64 during trading hours on Monday. 303,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,859. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

