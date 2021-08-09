Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:STK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. 40,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,455. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $36.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.