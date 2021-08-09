Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:STK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. 40,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,455. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $36.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
