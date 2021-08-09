FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $362.61. The company had a trading volume of 129,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.
FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
