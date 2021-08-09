FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $362.61. The company had a trading volume of 129,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,049. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

