AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Barclays began coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of APPH stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 782,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,944. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

