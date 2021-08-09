Travala.com Hits Market Capitalization of $115.10 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00005085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $115.10 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00136957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00145845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,256.40 or 0.99958054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.87 or 0.00774961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,992,876 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

