Waifu Token (WAIF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,448.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $28,448.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00136957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00145845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,256.40 or 0.99958054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.87 or 0.00774961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,958,513 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAIFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.