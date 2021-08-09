Digitex Token Price Down 14.3% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00814697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00103484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039935 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.