Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) PT at C$3.55

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

OGC stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.22. 617,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,711. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

