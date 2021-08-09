TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSC stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,533. The firm has a market cap of $686.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

