Analysts Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post $2.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to announce $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.29. Assurant posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Truist Securities upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.69. The company had a trading volume of 504,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $163.84.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,725,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Assurant by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,415,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.