Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) PT Lowered to €60.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

