Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) PT Lowered to €60.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.