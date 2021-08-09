Prometeus 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.11 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $14.45 or 0.00031935 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $237.62 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00052013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.57 or 0.00814829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00103687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00039958 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.