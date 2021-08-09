$1.33 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.19. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 144.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.03. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

