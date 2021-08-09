Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $215.57. 593,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $216.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,716,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 259,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,933,000 after buying an additional 98,603 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

