Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMBM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 289,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMBM. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 over the last ninety days. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

