BOOM (BOOM) Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $240,232.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00052013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.57 or 0.00814829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00103687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00039958 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,680,762 coins and its circulating supply is 778,650,030 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

