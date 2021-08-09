K21 (K21) Market Capitalization Tops $10.98 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. K21 has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and $1.91 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00052013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.57 or 0.00814829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00103687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00039958 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,348,837 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

